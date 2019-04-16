Nominees unveiled as voting begins for RASA Awards

WINDHOEK - Fledgling and accomplished athletes from across nine Southern African countries are set to battle for top honours in the 4th edition of the annual Regional Sports Awards (RASA 2019) following the unveiling of nominees.

The voting process, hosted by the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, began this week ahead of the grand opening ceremony slated for Windhoek, on the 25th of next month.

Nine out of the 10 member nations that have entered winners from their national sport awards as nominees for RASA 2019, includes; hosts Namibia, Malawi, Angola (debutants) Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini (Swaziland) South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Stanley Mutoya, the AUSC Region 5 CEO says he is excited to see the RASA brand grow in the manner in which it has since its maiden edition in 2016.

“Today, we have nine-member countries taking part in the 4th edition and welcome Angola into the RASA family in this year’s edition as they have held their own domestic awards, making Angola eligible for the 2019 edition of RASA.

“We celebrate this exponential growth given that at the inaugural edition in 2016, we only had 5 member countries taking part.

This is an indication that we have a good product to commercialize,” he delighted - adding that the awards giving ceremony is also an opportunity for corporate businesses to make their presence felt.

As per the AUSC Region 5 Awards Rulebook, the primary mandate of the AUSC Region 5 is to encourage all 10 member countries to host national sport awards preceding the RASA.

The winners at country level are automatically entered as RASA nominees and are already winners in their own right. Now, it’s all about triumph at the regional level.

Since the inaugural edition in 2016, the RASA event and the excitement it brings has grown in leaps and bounds at country level during the hosting of national awards. Winners of national sport awards look forward to be paired with.

There are talks to have more activities during the RASA week, to further give this event more excitement and opportunities for the nominees and corporate interact with local hosting country’s citizens by giving back in a social responsibility initiatives.

From this year, starting with Namibia, the hosting of RASA is on rotational basis, and member countries will host in an alphabetical order.

