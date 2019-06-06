Nored awards bursaries to Unam students

The three students who are in their second and third year are pursuing studies in accounting and electrical engineering.

The students are funded with a combined N$280 000 that will cover all costs including a student allowance. Nored’s CEO Fillemon Nakashole said Nored understands the pivotal role that education plays in the social and economic transformation of the country. “We firmly believe in the fact that investing in education, training and skills is one of the best techniques to improve the growth and innovation potential of our country’s economy as well as the productivity of the workforce,” Nakashole said.

The training and development policy to award bursaries to external deserving students was approved already in 2017. The policy was crafted to develop human capital for the betterment of the Namibian youth at various institutions of higher learning.

Nakashole encouraged the students to study hard and ensure they pass or their bursaries could be cancelled. In addition to the bursaries, Nored also has a memorandum of understanding with all the vocational centres in their areas of operation to offer job attachment to students in electrical engineering, human resources and finance administration.

They equally offer internship opportunities to students from other institutions of higher learning such as Unam and the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

“It is our responsibility to join hands with key social institutions on the overall vision of our government to provide quality education for all, with an ultimate goal to ensure that young people in this country acquire the knowledge, skills and values required to lead a fulfilling and happy life and consequently become contributing members to our society,” said Nakashole.

A beneficiary, Elago Petrus who hails from Ondonga in Olukonda said he is really grateful to Nored as he was struggling to pay for his school fees as his parents are unemployed.

Petrus, who is doing his second year, said he last year received a loan from the Namibian Student Financial Assistance Fund.

