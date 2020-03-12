Nored donates N$160 000 to education sector Staff Reporter National Oshana

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA – The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) this week at Ondangwa handed a cheque of N$160 000 to the ministry of education.

The donation was part of the three-year sponsorship agreement signed in 2017 between Nored and regional education directorates across its areas of operation. The pledged sum will be shared equally among eight regions, namely Zambezi, Oshikoto, Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kunene, Kavango East and Kavango West.

Nored CEO Fillemon Nakashole, in a speech read on his behalf, said the funds would be used towards the regional academic performance prize and awards for the education directorates in the northern regions.

“This amount covers rewards of trophies and cash prizes for three junior secondary school top performing learners per subject and one teacher per outstanding subject in English, mathematics and physical science,” he said.

Nakashole said Nored was proud to be associated with educational activities. Education is an important tool for development, hence Nored as a responsible corporate citizen decided to financially contribute towards the education sector.

Oshana education director Hileni Amukana thanked Nored for the generous donation. “We all know that provision of quality education is a joint undertaking by government, business, community, parents and our partners in education. This is a vivid testimony education is a collective responsibility,” Amukana said.

