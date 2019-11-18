NovaNam acquires deep-sea trawler Staff Reporter National Khomas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Lalandii 1, a new deep-sea fishing trawler, was welcomed during a reception at Namport commercial jetty last week.

At the event Dr Moses Maurihungirire, the executive director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, said: “Namibia has one of the most productive fishing grounds in the world, based on the Benguela Current System, one of the four eastern boundary upwelling systems.” He assured investors that the country is endowed with a plethora of species such as lobster, mackerel, hake, monkfish, sole and crab.

“The vessel is fitted to operate specifically for Lüderitz to capitalise on the lucrative Namibian hake fishery,” the executive director emphasised. He added that as the town heavily relies on the fishing sector, the vibrant coastal community of Lüderitz can now reap benefits in terms of more employment opportunities and improved socio-economic circumstances.

“In other words, the emphasis is on placing the community at the heart of its business, whilst at the same time supporting sound fisheries management practices and a healthy marine ecosystem.”

In terms of environmental health advantages to be gained from the operation of the Lalandii 1, Maurihungirire elaborated that measures such as an Increase in the control of emissions, reduction of carbon footprint and the improved treatment of waste on board would greatly contribute towards a healthier atmosphere.

“Lalandii Holdings has capitalised on current and emerging technology to avail to our shores and manufacturers which is certainly the most modern deep-sea fishing trawler in the world,” he said.

Maurihungirire added that the high technology fishing trawler subscribes to the highest adherences of environmental friendliness, contributing to the fishing industry being regarded as a viable proposition for the younger generation to make a career within it. According to him the investment is not an unwise spending but a part of the announced NovaNam-Lalandii strategic plan to continue with its investment programme of N$480 million for three brand-new vessels between 2019 and 2020.

“As the ministry responsible for fisheries development we [applaud] Lalandii Holdings for acquisition of such hardware in the Namibian fishery,” Maurihungirire said. Lalandii’s construction and its operations will directly meet 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as promulgated by the United Nations.

The Sustainable Development Goals are the prototype to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They fight the national socioeconomic confrontations people face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

