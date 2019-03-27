NoWil Girls Football Development Project on the go

WINDHOEK - NoWil Girls Football Development Project, a non-profit community based program that aims to develop women football in Namibia by taking young girls off the streets and keeping them busy with football activities, is set to host a tournament.

The tournament which will be held at the Okondjatu village in the Okakarara Constituency in Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday, 30 March 2019, aims to provide a platform where participants will display their raw talents whilst being given an opportunity to be integrated into regional teams. The tourney also aims to promote gender equality among its people and forms part of Namibia’s 29th belated independence celebrations.

Invited teams to participate in the tourney are; NAMVOC Institution, OVTC and NoWil Girls Football Development Project consisting of footballers from Paresis SS, Otjiwarongo SS, Monica Geingos SS, Waterberg JSS, Coblenz CS, Okamatapati CS, Uitkoms PS, Gustav Kandjii SSS and hosts Okondjatu CS. For more information contact Wilson Nguvauva (Project Coordinator) at 081 8196423.

2019-03-27 09:27:16 5 days ago