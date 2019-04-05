NPL action resumes this weekend with doubleheaders …Stars face Fighters, BA hosts Julinho

WINDHOEK – As opposed to proceedings in the opening round of the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), the second round of the country’s flagship football league will kick off this weekend and will see the return of doubleheader matches.

Clubs campaigning the NPL were informed earlier this month that kick off date for the second leg of the 2018/19 season will be this weekend and that doubleheader matches will be applied in the second round in order to fast track remaining league fixtures and make way for this year’s major continental and regional competitions such as the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the regional Cosafa Cup amongst others, where the Brave Warriors will be a participatory.

With doubleheader matches, it means every team will play twice or more per week, as opposed to the single-headers where each team plays once.

Heading into this weekend’s action, NPL reigning champions African Stars will take on Otjiwarongo-based outfit Life Fighters tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00, in a match that will see Stars restart their league title ambitions and will also see Fighters fighting to remain within the top-four clubs currently on the log table.

As it currently stands, Stars are stationed 2nd on the log table with 28 points, which is 7 points behind log leaders Black Africa (BA) who are toping the table with 35 points. Fighters are also in the hunt for the league title and are currently seated 3rd with 24 points.

League frontrunners Black Africa will also be in action tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 21h00 when they take on Rundu outfit Julinho Sporting, while relegation-endangered coastal giants Blue Waters will be home where they hosts league greenhorns Young Brazilians at the Kuisebmond Stadium at 21h00.

This weekend will also see relegation-threatened Orlando Pirates try and jumpstart their ailing ship when they confront an in-form Tura Magic tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00, while Tigers will also be in action tomorrow when they lock horns with newcomers Okahandja United at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at

17h00.

2019-04-05 11:47:58 23 hours ago