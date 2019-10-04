NPL to deliberate on suspension on Monday …at crunch BoG meeting

WINDHOEK – The executive committee of the controversy-ridden Namibia Premier League (NPL) yesterday hastily met to deliberate on their recent suspension by the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee for the Namibia Football Association (NFA), and resolved that an urgent Board of Governors (BoG) meeting be called for Monday, 7 October.

NPL spokesperson Andre Gariseb yesterday informed the media that the league will at this point in time not comment nor pronounce themselves on their suspension, until a collective decision is taken at Monday’s crunch BoG meeting.

As of yesterday, the NPL had already forwarded a notice and invitation letter to all 13 clubs currently on the books of the league, with the exception of relegated Civics and Orlando Pirates – whose status is currently the big bone of contention between the league and Normalisation Committee.

Monday’s meeting, as per yesterday’s notice and invitation letter sent to all 13 clubs – which New Era Sport has also seen – will chiefly deal with the league’s suspension as that appears to be the only biggest point on the agenda.

According to Wednesday’s suspension letter to the NPL, the Normalisation Committee indicated that the suspension will remain intact until the next NFA Congress, or unless the league’s leadership complies with all NFA directives, which could possibly see the suspension being

lifted.



