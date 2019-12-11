NQA boss accused of attempted murder out on bail Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - The chief executive officer of the Namibia Qualifications Authority Frans Gertze was released on N$5 000 bail on Monday following his high-profile arrest for allegedly shooting his wife six times at their Pionierspark home last month.

The 55-year-old was granted bail in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on condition that he does not interfere with state witnesses, particularly his wife and victim Anita Gertze, 29. Furthermore, the court ordered Gertze to hand over all firearms that are in his possession to the police, while he is barred from obtaining any weapons pending the finalisation of the case.

The court released Gertze on bail after his wife Anita made a sworn statement with the police, stating she was in favour of her husband being released and hopes he gets medical attention for his depression. Anita said her husband was not trying to kill her on the date in question as it has been widely reported.

She explained she was trying to prevent her husband from committing suicide on the fateful day but got shot while they were fighting for the gun. Anita’s statement has since been made part of the record.

However, at the time of the incident, Gertze informed the police he heard intruders walking into his house, forcing him to fire shots randomly in the bedroom that he shares with his wife.

Upon police inspection on the property, it was established there was no sign that the house was broken into. After the shooting incident, Gertze drove his wife and their two children to the Roman Catholic Hospital, where Anita was admitted into an intensive care unit.

She is currently in a stable condition. The police also confirmed a suicide note, believed to have been drafted by Gertze, was discovered at the scene. Two firearms that were found at the scene have been seized.

The prosecution is now charging Gertze a main charge of attempted murder and two alternative counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and negligent discharging of a firearm for the shooting. The matter has been postponed to 19 February 2020 for further police investigations.

Local defence attorney Trevor Brockerhoff was representing Gertze, while Bernadine Bertolini was prosecuting for the state. Magistrate Linus Samunzala was presiding over the matter.

2019-12-11 07:48:44 | 1 days ago