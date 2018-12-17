NSC indefinitely suspends Gymnastic Federation

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), in a press statement issued Friday, announced that it has suspended the entire Executive Committee of the Gymnastic Federation of Namibia (GFN) until further notice.



According to the statement, although not clearly detailed, it appears that some members of the GFN Executive Committee are accused of having breached certain clauses in the National Sports Act and various NSC rules and regulations.



“Following the NSC communication dated 29 November 2018, addressed to the secretary-general of the NNOC and other implicated personae with regard to the current situation with our affiliate Gymnastic Federation of Namibia, the NSC investigated the matter and categorically took a decision and concluded that GFN Executive Committee is non-existent. The remaining members would not constitute a quorum and it is on that basis that, according to our requirements and expectations, GFN can no longer operate in that circumstance. The NSC thus has come to the conclusion to suspend the Executive Committee together with its operations until further notice,” reads the statement.



“It should be noted that, from our previous communication, we do not recognise any Steering Committee which has been set up with the assistance of the NNOC being members of that committee. The process was not procedural as per our regulatory requirements of the Sports Act No.12 of 2003 and that of GFN’s constitution…any work that has been carried out by the illegitimate Steering Committee will not receive any blessings from the NSC.”



The NSC also went on to ban Britt Adonis, Valereis Geldenhuys Venter and Dione Dichtl from engaging themselves in any sporting activities at management or executive levels and also from representing Namibia until further notice.



The sports commission also promised to set up an interim committee that will handle a special AGM to facilitate the election of a new leadership under a new constitutional framework.

“This provisional suspension may be lifted partly or fully when the governance issues of the GFN have been addressed to the satisfaction of the NSC.”

