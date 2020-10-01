Nudo Okakarara election result in limbo

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

The highly contested National Unity Democratic Organisation’s primary election to replace long-serving Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu came to a halt on Monday after one of the eight candidates was allegedly found with fake membership cards.

Party secretary general Josef Kauandenge yesterday confirmed having heard of such “rumours” but said he will wait for official feedback from the party’s electoral commission chairperson, Tjizapouzeu Uahupirapi, before the party decides the way forward.

However, New Era is reliably informed that Abross Mundjindjiri came victorious with 521 votes, followed by the current president of the Otjozondjupa Farmers Union (OFU), Ramana Mutjavikua, with 510 votes.

Initially, ten candidates were supposed to contest the Monday election; however, two withdrew at the last minute.

The eight were Mundjindjiri, Jackson Hindjou, Marama Kavita and Tjoponi Kamapunga – all from Okakarara – Mutjavikua and Tjeripo Tjikuua from Okotjituuo, and Nocky Kaapehi and Kaarongana Mbaha, who hails from Okondjatu.

The Okakarara constituency is divided in five settlements: Okakarara, Okatjoruu, Coblenz, Okamatapati and Okondjatu.

The biggest fight, New Era understands, is where the next candidate will come from.

Since independence, the Okakarara constituency has been a Nudo stronghold. Its candidate has over the years been elected as the constituency councillor.

Then DTA leader Asser Mbai was elected councillor before the split that led to the reformation of Nudo.

Mbai was once again elected councillor on the Nudo ticket.

The Monday primary vote was expected to nominate one Nudo candidate who will contest against other political parties for the Okakarara constituency in the upcoming regional council elections.

Outgoing Kandorozu has been the constituency councillor since 2004.

He won the 2015 regional election with 3 628 votes, followed by Jonathan Tjakuva of Swapo with 2 126 votes and Abdal Mutjavikua of the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA) with 1 702 votes. Swanu’s Mujazu Urika also ran and gained 100 votes.

Kandorozu, who has been credited for having brought massive development to the constituency for the past 15 years, announced in March this year that he will not stand for re-election at this year’s regional council and local authority elections scheduled for November.

Shortly after his announcement, Kandorozu was banned by the party’s new leadership from actively participating or contesting for any leadership positions within the party for two years, after he was found guilty of having de-campaigned the party during last year’s elections.

