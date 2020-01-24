Nudo to decide fate of Kandorozu, Jahanika Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

WINDHOEK – The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) leadership will meet tomorrow to decide whether to suspend its long-serving Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu and outgoing parliamentarian Meundju Jahanika from the party.

Kandorozu and Jahanika stand accused of having campaigned against the party during the just-ended Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nudo secretary-general Josef Kauandenge confirmed the meeting to New Era yesterday.

Kauandenge said the meeting would also discuss the future of the pair’s accomplices, including Nudo council members Veneruru Korumbo, Mbamanovandu Tuamunika as well as ordinary member Venjona Katjimune who were suspended last December.

The meeting will also decide when to hold its national council meeting.

Kauandenge late last month gave Kandorozu and Jahanika 14 days to explain themselves as to why they should not be dragged before a disciplinary hearing for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“We herewith inform you that we demand an explanation from you as to why we should not invoke disciplinary actions against you on allegations in relation to sabotage and bringing the name of the party into disrepute,” read the letter dated 13 December seen by New Era.

“Our demand is based on the Nudo disciplinary code of conduct clause 1, which you are bound to uphold at all times.” The party’s code of conduct clause 1 reads: “All members, without exception, must abide by the constitution of Nudo, the rules, disciplinary code and other codes of conduct as adopted or amended from time to time.”

Furthermore, Kauandenge in the letter said the party is in possession of audio recordings in which the two are heard saying they attended a “Nguramanga” meeting where a decision was taken for them to collect party members’ voter cards so that they could not vote in protest of the party congress earlier this year, which according to them [Kandorozu and Jahanika] was unconstitutional.

In a letter to Jahanika, the party is accusing him of having written to finance ministry executive director Ericah Shafudah and secretary to the National Assembly Lydia Kandetu, requesting them to stop the monies paid by Treasury to political parties as per seats allocated in parliament.

“Your aforementioned alleged anomalous behaviour did not only appear to have put Nudo into disrepute, but also has potential to amount to dishonesty, insubordination, insolence and violation of the Nudo constitution,” the party said to Jahanika.

Furthermore, Jahanika is implicated in an alleged bogus house transaction while he was secretary-general in which the party allegedly lost N$270 000.

Jahanika has repeatedly distanced himself from the allegation.

Kandorozu allegedly participated actively on Dr Panduleni Itula’s (independent presidential candidate) WhatsApp group where he reportedly campaigned against the party by telling eligible voters not to vote for Nudo.

“Such conduct amounts to insolence, dishonest act and a breach of trust,” the party said. The party further accused Kandorozu of having recorded WhatsApp audio recordings aimed at “imbedding a seed of division within the party”.

‘Witch-hunt’

Speaking to New Era late last year, both Kandorozu and Jahanika acknowledged receiving the letters, but dismissed the accusations against them, claiming a political witch-hunt.

“I saw the letter – those comments are just malicious and devoid of any truth. I have no further comment. Thank you,” Kandorozu told this publication late last year when contacted for comment.

“I have received the letter, there is no truth in all those allegations, pure political witch-hunt,” Jahanika said at the time when contacted for comment.

Kandorozu contested the position of party presidency during the last congress – a position he lost to Dr Utjiua Muinjangue while Jahanika lost the party’s secretary position to Kauandenge during the same congress.

