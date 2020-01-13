Nujoma throws weight behind Swapo candidate 

WALVIS BAY - The Swapo Party pulled out all the stops to rally behind their candidate Sirie Topulathana for the Walvis Bay Urban constituency by-election slated for Wednesday, with Founding President Sam Nujoma endorsing the youthful candidate on Saturday.

Nujoma endorsed the candidate by appealing to at least a 1 000 eligible voters who attended the last rally before Wednesday’s election to vote for Topulathana.

“She is one of the most dynamic, energetic, focused and humble young leaders in our society. She has dedicated her youthful life to the service of the Swapo Party and the community of Walvis Bay,” Nujoma told the Swapo supporters on Saturday.

He added that apart from serving in various structures, mostly in the party’s youth wing and women’s council, Topulathana possess the qualities that will be useful for the position she is contesting for against three other candidates.

“Topulathana understands the needs and aspirations of the Walvis Bay residents and has demonstrated the ability to articulate these needs and aspirations very well. Indeed she is well-versed with the various challenges faced by the people in the Walvis Bay Urban constituency, particularly the youth in this constituency. Hence she has undertaken to prioritize youth empowerment as a key focus area during her tenure as the regional councillor and will also promote programs and projects which can facilitate opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship in the constituency and the region,”Nujoma explained.

According to Nujoma, Topulathana will be linking the constituency with key government departments, agencies and other key stakeholders to create a conducive atmosphere for entrepreneurship and employment creation.

Among the priority projects that Topulathana will spearhead and address is the provision of decent housing. This has always been a priority area for the party and government who has been working hard through the local authority councils to meet the housing demand of our people,” Nujoma said.

Nujoma then advised Topulathana to be a servant leader once elected into office and listen to the plight of the community.

He also appealed to Namibians at large to guard against tribalism, sexism, corruption and violence against women and children which aim to subvert the national development agenda.

“Let us maintain peace because without peace there is no development,” he said.

Topulathana herself also thanked the party for choosing her as the rightful candidate to contest for the position. She added that women can only reach their full potential once given the opportunity to address issues such as housing, unemployment and contribute to their respective communities, hence she will be fully committed to address issues facing Walvis Bay as a town, if she is elected into power on

Wednesday.



