Nujoma turns 90: My thoughts

It’s worthy celebrating the 90th birthday of Dr Sam Nujoma, first President and founder member of Swapio Party, commander-in-chief of PLAN, first president of the republic, first commander-in-chief of our armed forces and first chancellor of the University of Namibia.

Recalling that at independence we did not have a single university and that we now have three universities - with a School of Medicine and Pharmacy - and that we are among few African countries who own and manage a state-of-the-art cardiac unit which most African countries that attained independence in the 60s do not have, surely, is something worthy celebrating.

I recall vividly a day that Founding President invited me at the old State House to join his team as he asked what I was doing at the time! In short, I was pursuing my PhD studies with the University of Natal and later conferred by Unam.

Somehow, I was concerned I may lose an opportunity to finalise my studies. However, the Founding President encouraged me not to lose focus, adding that he will see to it that I completed my studies.

Again, I remember how he urged us at the ministry of health then that we should not be dependent on expatriate doctors, pharmacists but must rather have our own school of medicine produce our own crops. We listened!

Today as I paid a visit to Katutura Intermediate Hospital, I was excited and indeed impressed to witness a number of young medical doctors, including some born-frees. Our own crops were visible on all the floors, and so were trainee nurses on block with practice.

At 90 years old, Dr Nujoma was recently seen at Sam Nujoma Unam campus in Henties Bay urging government to focus attention and invest resources in desalination. What a wise word of advice given climate change which is real!

Tatekulu Sam Nujoma respects culture and tradition with high regard for traditional leadership.

The man is reading, a holder of a Masters Degree in his retirement. He enjoyed exercises throughout his life and only eats food of nutritional value. He enjoys modest life worthy emulating by all ages. I am thus saying: “Thank you Tatekulu for all your efforts and exemplary quality leadership.”

In the words of Nelson Mandela: “Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”

Indeed this had been a clarion call for the leader of the Namibian Revolution, Dr Sam Nujoma.

Finally, according to Abraham Lincoln, one of America’s greatest presidents, “the best way to predict your future is to create it”.

With vigour and determination, Founding President Sam Nujoma led the war of liberation and nation building in order for us as a nation to collectively pursue the course to realise Vision 2030. Thus, his 90th birthday is worthy celebrating. Happy 90th birthday Tatekulu

Dr Nchabi Kamwi

*Nchabi Kamwi is a former minister of health.

