Nust students to resume classes in August Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) yesterday said it only expects students to resume face-to-face learning around 3 August.

Nust acting vice-chancellor Andrew Niikondo in a statement said students would be informed accordingly should they manage to accommodate the return of students earlier than the anticipated date.

Niikondo noted that finalising the action plan for a phased return of students to campus and residences on condition that they can be safely accommodated and supported, requires attention to detail.

“In order to provide you with some certainty during a very uncertain time in our lives, the university will communicate further specific details in due course. Please note that the plan for a gradual and phased return of students does not mean that the current emergency remote teaching and learning and or partial working from home will stop,” he indicated.

Further, he said the phased return to campus of some students does not mean the full resumption of face-to-face teaching.

Rather, he says, Nust will continue with the arrangement of both partially working from home as well as remote teaching and learning.

The dates and notification to the specific groups of students who will be required to return to campus for specific learning activities will be provided. Students who do not receive an invitation from the university to return to the hostels are urged to remain at home and continue to study as before via remote learning.

Niikondo emphasised that students will receive an offer to return to residence and allocation of accommodation will be based on the number of students that they can safely accommodate under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Therefore, he said, students invited to return would be required to practise strict social distancing, wear protective masks and maintain the highest hygiene possible.

2020-06-04 10:03:55 | 23 hours ago