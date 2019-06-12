NWR board of directors re-appointed

WINDHOEK – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Board of directors have all been re-appointed for another three-year term by the Minister of Environment and Tourism (MET), Pohamba Shifeta. The NWR Board, which is led by Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu, was re-appointed on the backdrop of having fulfilled its mandate as set out by the Minister in March 2016 during their initial appointment.

The NWR Board consists of Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu (Chairperson), Janet Wilson-Moore (Deputy Chairperson), Carol Williams, Rudie Putter, Elize Petersen, Bernd Schneider and Eva Shifotoka.

NWR reported revenues of N$359 million in 2018, which was a decline of one percent from 2017. In 2017, NWR’s revenue increased by seven percent to N$361 million from N$339 million in 2016.

