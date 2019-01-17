NWR makes travelling affordable

WINDHOEK - Quite often the chance to travel is dismissed once one considers the costs associated with it. When an individual considers visiting a new place, the first question that comes to mind is; How expensive is it going to be?

This is one of the reasons that Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) continuously comes up with incentives to encourage domestic travel and to make it as affordable as possible. “As a way of ensuring that every citizen has an opportunity to visit us during major holidays, we tend to come up with specials. For instance, this past festive season, we reduced our lodging rates by 60 percent, which meant that a couple that booked a bush chalet at Gross Barmen only paid N$880 inclusive of breakfast per night,” said Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications and Online Media Manager.

One example of affordable travel was popular Touch FM radio presenter Ms Queen Avula who was able to take a break with her partner at Gross Barmen over the festive season. “Ever since I was young, I have always been adventurous and enjoyed travelling. I believe that travelling enhances one’s tolerance for uncertainty, and it definitely creates memories for a lifetime. Being quite flexible and expressive, I made friends easily, so in the past I would even travel alone and make friends where I land,” says Avula.

“Now that I have a partner who enjoys leisure, travelling has become even much more fun however a bit costly. That is why when I heard about the special that NWR was offering during the festive season I was very excited about it. In addition to that, I also acquired a NamLeisure Plus card for couples in order to benefit on the discounts offered on meals. Since the card is renewable after a year, I intend to make use of it in order to explore Namibia further,” concludes Avula.

