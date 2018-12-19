Obey the law – Erongo commander warn motorists

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY - A safe holiday is the best holiday and it is extremely important that residents and visitors to the coast stay within the law and out of trouble while at the coast.



Erongo police says residents and visitors should remain vigilant, avoid crime hotspot areas and refrain from drinking and driving.



“It’s not always pleasant for us to arrest people but if you contravene any law, we have no choice but to carry out such arrest, warned Erongo Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Andreas Nelumbu.



He adds that Nampol’s aim is to protect and safeguard everyone’s safety at the coast, but cooperation from visitors and residents is of outmost importance. “Do not swim under the influence, do not drink and drive and be considerate of pedestrians and other road users,” he cautioned.



Nampol will also be fully visible during the holiday with patrols as well as roadblocks all over the region.

“We will have our three dedicated permanent roadblocks at, Karibib, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. However, we will also have mobile roadblocks, especially in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, which will be conducted with municipal traffic officials both in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay,” he forewarned.



“It is obvious that we will be experiencing an influx of visitors and with that in mind, we should operate within the confinements of the law, or face the law,” cautions he, adding that despite it being a holiday season where Namibians as well as visitors will be populating the coast, unfortunately it cannot and it shall not be a holiday for criminals and crimes. But the best both Namibians and visitors can do and are expected to is “folks lets obey the law and enjoy a trouble-free festive season.”

2018-12-19 09:44:23 14 days ago