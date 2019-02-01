Objective is to remain consistent – Shipanga

WINDHOEK – Despite a congested list of fixtures, MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) log leaders Black Africa coach Paulo Shipanga insists they will not allow a fixture backlog and an assortment of injuries to some key players to deflect the ‘Lively Lions’ in their quest for success this season.

It was initially supposed to be an off weekend for Black Africa, who tamed traditional rivals Orlando Pirates with a 4-0 defeat last weekend to remain top of the league table with 23 points, but it will again be back to the grinding stone for Shipanga and his charges as they confront a determined Citizens side tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Citizens, who are currently 4th on the log with 15 points, have so far enjoyed a good run winning three, drawing six and losing only once in their last 10 league outings. Given their decent run, Citizens will tonight be expected to demonstrate the same grit, resilience and determination when they do battle with the in-form and rejuvenated lions of Black Africa.

“We thought it was going to be an off weekend for us but we have to do duty against Citizens tomorrow (today), meaning to have to be ready and well prepared for the task at hand. The boys are well prepared and focused on the Citizens match. I know we are coming from a big win against a big club (last weekend’s 4-0 win against Pirates) but I have warned the boys against becoming complacent as the league is a marathon and every match counts.

So the Pirates win is now history and no longer counts towards anything heading into this weekend, meaning the three points at stake against Citizens are very important and the focus should be on tomorrow’s (today) match,” said an upbeat Shipanga.

In another tantalising league match tomorrow, defending champions African Stars will be confronted with another tough assignment when they face Tigers.

On Wednesday, Stars lost 2-0 against Unam FC and will tomorrow be out trying to dust themselves off with a possible victory against Tigers, as only a win can jump-start their somewhat waning league campaign.

2019-02-01 10:29:23 2 months ago