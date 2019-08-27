Officials euphanise stranded humpback

Walvis Bay – The humpback whale that stranded itself last week at Independence Beach where some residents climbed on it taking selfies was finally put out of its misery.

The whale was euthanised early Saturday morning after the relevant authorities granted approval. It was impossible for the mammal to be rescued after several attempts since Wednesday.

The whale despite being pushed back into the water on Wednesday swim back to the shoreline, a typical response that apparently often happens with life stranded whales and dolphins, according to the Namibia Dolphin Project.

According to Dorothy Fourie, a volunteer from the dolphin project, euthanasia was the only option to relieve the whale from its suffering. She on Saturday said that it would have taken at least a few days for the whale to die on its own as it was still in the water.

Hence, she explained that it was euthanised and its carcass towed away from where it was washed out so that nature can take its course.

According to her, the whale’s carcass would have posed a health risk for residents living close by and would have also attracted sharks to the area if it was left to decay on the beach.

