Ohangwena water projects impress Shifeta

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta this week inspected the rehabilitation and drilling of boreholes in the Oshikunde and Epembe constituencies of Ohangwena Region.

Shifeta noted that within two weeks, the project has managed to cover 15 kilometres, with three water points completed and functional thus supplying water to the Oshidute, Omwii and Ohakafiya communities.

The minister promised that three more water points would be fully completed in the coming weeks. It is estimated that the project will have the capacity to provide potable water to about 7500 people.

“I visited the site and I am happy with the progress made so far,” said Shifeta. The minister said he was particularly happy with the fact that government was able to provide potable water to the nation in light of the dry spell being experienced across the country.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the wellbeing of our people, contrary to claims that we priorities wildlife ahead of the need of our people,” he said.

The Environmental Investments Fund (EIF) also donated N$2.5 million towards the rehabilitation of the Oshidute borehole, which is owned by the ministry of agriculture.



2019-10-23 06:58:34 | 1 days ago