  • October 24th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Ohangwena water projects impress Shifeta

Ohangwena water projects impress Shifeta

Staff Reporter   Front Page News   Khomas
1,222
0

Share on social media


Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta this week inspected the rehabilitation and drilling of boreholes in the Oshikunde and Epembe constituencies of Ohangwena Region. 

Shifeta noted that within two weeks, the project has managed to cover 15 kilometres, with three water points completed and functional thus supplying water to the Oshidute, Omwii and Ohakafiya communities. 

The minister promised that three more water points would be fully completed in the coming weeks. It is estimated that the project will have the capacity to provide potable water to about 7500 people. 
“I visited the site and I am happy with the progress made so far,” said Shifeta. The minister said he was particularly happy with the fact that government was able to provide potable water to the nation in light of the dry spell being experienced across the country. 

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the wellbeing of our people, contrary to claims that we priorities wildlife ahead of the need of our people,” he said. 

The Environmental Investments Fund (EIF) also donated N$2.5 million towards the rehabilitation of the Oshidute borehole, which is owned by the ministry of agriculture.
 


Staff Reporter
2019-10-23 06:58:34 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Ohangwena water projects impress Shifeta - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User

    I have a wonderful testimony to share to the whole world on how Papa Egbe used his herbal product on me, I have been affected with HSV for 6 years and I might papa Egbe through a testimony shared by someone online and told my self let me give him a try and visiting many hospitals and herb home for cure and so lucky for me he did a wonderful job on me and the virus I have had for 6 years was completely cured, thank to Papa Egbe for making me healthy again. What are your infection is it Hepatitis ABC. HIV and Aids. HSV 1&2. Cancer of any kinds. Diabetes. Genital wart. Unable to get pregnant. Miscarriage. Weak erection. Kidney. Heart disease. Any infection. Ex lover back. Court Case. Relationships problem. Lottery spell. Contact him now for a cure via email on papaegbespiritualtemple@gmail.com, with your infection listed and not listed, for Natural Remedies.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds