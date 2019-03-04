Ohorongo Cement continues to invest in national skills development

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Ohorongo Cement recently accepted two students from the Commercial Advancement Training Schemes (Cats) in support of government initiatives and to contribute to closing the skills shortage gap.

The academic component of the Cats program is presented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Ohorongo Cement’s Managing Director, Hans-Wilhelm Schutte, said; “Besides all the benefits of being a student at Nust, through the two-year program, the candidates will obtain valuable in-depth practical industry knowledge and experience.”

He added; “During the practical phase in the company, the students participate actively in daily duties alongside permanent employees for the time of deployment in a department.

“The students are working four days a week on a rotational basis, at the cement plant near Otavi, as well as at the head office and depot in Windhoek,” said Schutte.

He mentioned that students attend theoretical classes at Nust on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The program allows for both advancement in their academic careers as well as getting practical insights of a business,” he continued.

“Ohorongo Cement is committed to Namibia and its people, therefore all these efforts are aimed at ensuring that Namibia becomes an industrialised country by following through with the country’s policy initiatives of vision 2030, the growth at home strategy of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development and the Harambee,” says Schutte.

He said during the two years, the company will have the opportunity to identify the candidate’s strengths and weaknesses before considering permanent employment.

“A permanent employed candidate will commence employment in a familiar environment and will be able to use the established network and qualification to immediately contribute positively to the company’s goals and objectives,” Schutte explained.

Graduates of the program are awarded an industrial management assistant diploma and a certificate in business process management.

Besides the Cats program, Ohorongo Cement continues to invest in national skills development through skills and knowledge transfer and training initiatives that are aimed at employment creation and ultimately poverty reduction.

These include amongst others, the brickmaking academy and the in-house control room operator training interventions in partnership with the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt).



