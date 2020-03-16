Ohorongo ploughs back to Opuwo community

Selma Gumbo

OPUWO – The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust has donated medical equipment to the Opuwo district hospital valued at N$890 000.

The donation was handed over on Friday and was made possible by Ohorongo Cement and its partner Support e.V, a non-profit organisation based in the German town Ulm. The latter is a group of medical doctors who have made it their aim to support medical projects throughout the world, and have made their presence felt in Nambia since 2009, invited by the largest shareholder, Schwenk Zement KG.

“This organisation supports various projects by means of financial and humanitarian means as well as through donation. The word ‘support’ is the abbreviation for the group’s rationale: in German sofortige und praktische problemlosung vor ort, in English meaning ‘immediate and practical problem solving on site’,” said Ohorongo Cement general manager Rudolf Coetzee.

According to Coetzee the focus of the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust is based on three pillars – infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Receiving the donation, deputy health minister Juliet Kavetuna applauded the company and its German-based partner for the generous support.



