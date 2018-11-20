Okangororosa receives N$200 000 to build classrooms

OKANGOROROSA - Okangororosa Combined School on Friday received a cash donation of N$200 000 from Hondago Fishing Pty to construct a block of classrooms.

Company’s general manager, Harold Kaune said they are committed to uplifting the standards of the school until such a time that all the basic amenities are provided for.

Kaune said this with reference to last year’s donation where Hondago gave over N$300 000 towards the construction of ablution facilities, which were successfully completed and are now operational.

The school has about three makeshift classroom blocks, in addition to other permanent structures, and it is situated 10 kilometres west of Omuthiya.

“This is part of our social responsibility where we plough back into the community. The fish we are harvesting is for Namibians, therefore, there is a need to share the profits with the rest of us,” he stated, while cautioning learners to not vandalise the facilities, but preserve them for successive future generations.

Receiving the donation was Tangeni Uusiku on behalf of the circuit inspector for Omuthiya Fillemon Nangolo. Uusiku said government alone cannot manage to provide the much-needed infrastructure to everyone at the same time, and the donation could hence not have come at a better time.

“The efforts made by Hondago Fishing Company are commendable and this is a blessing. There are some schools in our country that do not have a single permanent structure, but here you are fortunate. This could have not been possible if the school management has been passive, thus you should continue to strive to source for more resources in order to develop the school,’ stated Nangolo.

The school principal Alleta Amakali could not hide her joy, saying the donation came at a time when the school needed more classrooms due to the newly revised curriculum.

“Under the new curriculum we need more classes as the school will turn into a senior secondary school, in which we will be having Grade 11. Thus, the demand will be higher as we will be accommodating learners from various schools. We understand the economic hardship we are facing as a country, but we are thankful that even under such trying times you are able to fork out the little you have to assist and invest in education,” stressed Amakali.



2018-11-20 09:49:21 1 months ago