Okatana, Oshakati West councillors fail to make cut Nuusita Ashipala Front Page News Oshana

×

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – Swapo’s councillors for Okatana and Oshakati West constituencies have been eliminated from their respective district conferences, which elected candidates for the upcoming regional council elections.

At Okatana, incumbent Rosalia Shilenga failed to garner the majority of votes, with delegates opting for 47-year-old Edmund Iishuwa, while Andreas Johannes lost out to Aram Martin.

Other contestants who lost to Iishuwa include Swapo regional mobiliser in Oshana Magdalena Hango and Andreas Henok.

Martin previously served as the councillor for Ompundja constituency between 1997 and 1999, and later as the first councillor for Oshakati West, where he has been a councillor for 15 years – between 2000 and 2015.

In addition, Martin was also a member of the National Council for 11 years until he left office in 2015. The other contestants who lost to Martin at Oshakati West are Turkie Tobias and Selma Shigwedha.

In addition to those who were eliminated over the weekend, Uuvudhiya constituency councillor Amutenya Ndahafa had earlier indicated he will not partake in the upcoming elections slated for November.

The outcome of the various districts was confirmed by the Swapo regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo.

Nelongo said the region has so far only held district conferences in five constituencies.

The remaining constituencies will be done by 4 October 2020.

The remaining constituencies are Ondangwa Rural, Okaku, Oshakati East, Okatyali and Uuvudhiya.

Nelongo said Uukwiyu-Uushona constituency councillor Andreas Amundjindi was not contested.

“There were four nominees; however, two withdrew and another was disqualified, leaving Amundjindi as the sole candidate,” said Nelongo.

So far, Ondangwa’s Urban constituency councillor Leonard Negonga and Ongwediva’s Andreas Uutoni will contest again this year.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-30 09:21:32 | 1 hours ago