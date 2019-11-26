Okongo man strangles girlfriend to death

WINDHOEK - A 39-year-old woman died after she was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend over the weekend at Oidiva village in Okongo. The incident happened between Saturday and Sunday at an unknown time. According to the weekly crime report issued by Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the suspect has since been arrested.

Shikwambi said the suspect claims the girlfriend died on the bed and did not know what caused her death. Shikwambi said the woman is an Angolan national and was a domestic worker.

She said her next of kin are still to be informed.

In a similar incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend with a knife on the neck and chest on Saturday evening in Goreangab informal settlement.

Shikwambi said it is not clear what caused the fatal stabbing. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Maria Jochem and her next of kin were informed about the tragic turn of events.

In an unrelated matter, three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly gang raping a 16-year-old girl on Saturday evening. “It is alleged that the victim went out with her friends to a beauty pageant function and drank alcohol with the boys. It is further alleged that the suspects took her to one of their shacks while she was heavily intoxicated and gang raped her,” Shikwambi said.

Police in Rehoboth opened an attempted murder case after two people got injured by projectiles, which ricocheted from the wall after a suspect shot on the floor about six times. Shikwambi said the suspect has been arrested. The incident happened at about 21h46 inside Rseyes Entertainment, Block-B. She said both victims are in a stable condition.

