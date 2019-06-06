Old Mutual hands over N$300 000 worth of computer equipment for e-death initiative

WINDHOEK – Old Mutual on Tuesday handed over computer equipment valued at N$300 000 towards the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration’s e-death notification Initiative. The handover took place at the Old Continental Hotel in Independence Avenue in Windhoek.

The e-Death Notification System is a unique component of the civil registration and identity management system in Namibia. The system allows the Ministry of Health and Social Services to electronically verify the identity of the deceased and to notify the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration about the death.

Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, Kosmas Egumbo, when handing over the computer equipment stated that he got excited when Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila officially launched the e-Death Notification System in October 2018, as part of the civil registration and identity management system.

The system allows ease of storage and access to data, and drives productivity and efficiency as it is highly consumer and citizen-friendly in the provision of services. This system is a solution to breaking down data silos which will result in better customer service.

“We were and are excited as it forms an integral part of the journey to enhance the digitalisation of the national civil registration and identity management. It is for this reason that we have committed to donate computer equipment to the value of N$300 000 towards the e-Death Notification System initiative. At the same time, we believe this will improve the turnaround time for processing death certificates and limit fraudulent-issued death certificates through tracking all steps and end-users involved electronically and thus create and maintain confidence in our e-National Population Registration System,” Egumbo said.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Maurene Hinda-Mbuende happily received the equipment on behalf of the ministry. She expressed her appreciation to Old Mutual while encouraging other corporates to follow suit.

