Omaheke receives more donations Staff Reporter National Omaheke

Hileni Mwandingi

GOBABIS – As the nation tries to navigate through the global pandemic good Samaritans have been coming forward to help those worst affected by the coronavirus.

The Omaheke governor’s office on Wednesday received 100 bags each weighing 10kg from Rosebank Stationery that made the donation as part of its social responsibility programme.

Jenny Matengu, the acting manager of Rosebank Stationery, handed over the donation, saying they feel for those that have been hardest-hit by Covid-19.

“We decided to give 100 bags of 10kg of maize meal due to the covid-19 outbreak, just to help the needy people. Some find themselves in situations where they have lost their jobs and cannot provide the most basic needs which are food to their families.”

She added that it is their hope that the donation will be given to those seriously affected and though little, it should be able to make a difference in someone’s life.

Accepting the donation, the Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate said the gesture is appreciated very much as it will make an impact on the lives of communities severely affected by Covid-19.

“On behalf of the people of Omaheke, we appreciate this very much. It is not the quantity but the idea that counts,” stated Nganate.

He also urged other companies to emulate the example set by Rosebank Stationery and extend a helping hand to those worst affected by the global pandemic.

2020-04-30 10:27:52 | 5 hours ago