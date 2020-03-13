Omaruru robbers strike again

WALVIS BAY – A gang of robbers believed to be responsible for a series of robberies in Omaruru is suspected to have broken into Agra where they stole items and cash with a combined value of over N$77 000.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region Erastus Iikuyu said they suspect the robbery was carried out by the same gang, which robbed the Shell service station in Omaruru earlier this month.

Iikuyu says the unknown suspects allegedly broke the burglar bars of the business, entered the office and damaged the alarm system.

“They opened the strong room as well as the safe with a cutting torch and stole N$25 610 in cash, two rifle firearms, live ammunition and a laptop,” he said.

According to Iikuyu, the police sent an investigation team to Omaruru on Monday who identified the getaway vehicle as the same one used in the Shell service station robbery as well as some of the suspects that took part in the robbery.

The service station armed robbery took place on 1 March, whereby three armed men wearing balaclavas entered the service station shop, held its employees at gunpoint and demanded money. They took more than N$25 000 and escaped in a silver sedan car that was parked outside.

Iikuyu is appealing for anyone who knows the suspects or any information that can lead to their arrest to contact the nearest police station or him at 0812464757 or Warrant Officer Ndeshi Tiofelus at 0813272505.

2020-03-13 07:57:43 | 12 hours ago