Ompata web series, taking film industry by storm Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Local digital content has continuously made strides in its legitimacy and shown potential over the past years, with new local web series ‘Ompata’ pushing towards dominance in the film industry.

For the past three months ‘Ompata’ has been adorning local viewers with exclusive content on Youtube and the future of these web series looks promising.

‘Ompata’, a street slang for ‘stupid’ is created, written, directed and produced by Roger Rafael, popularly known as Nino Pequeno.

It follows the lives of two drug-dealing allies Paxa and Dogbulls as they navigate Namibia’s crime verminous streets.

“Paxa was caught and spilled out Dogbulls secrets; this led him to throw his partner into prison and him owning the drug business. 10 years later, Dogbulls is a free man and is out searching for Paxa with his old partners,” narrated the creative writer, Nino Pequeno.

The series started in July – the show has produced its first season, and they are already on their second season, which premiered last week Friday.

The show has over 10 actors and it is graced by household names such as International model Chelsi Shikongo and musician Mabuzza.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, Nino Pequeno said: “We’re planning on introducing new actors into the web series as well. We have several talented young Namibian actors, so I thought maybe I give a chance to those who would like to showcase their talent”.

He further added ‘Ompata’ is driven to expose budding actors and take local talent to new levels.

Speaking about the production of the show, Nino Pequeno surprisingly revealed the actors had no script to follow; the first season was all brainstormed and put into practice.

“We wanted to make the impossible possible, which turned out to be a success,” he said.

Asked what influenced the film genre, Nino Pequeno stated they wanted to do something different in the film scene, adding that criminal activity is something most local films struggle to pull off.

“That is what makes ‘Ompata’ stand out. Most series tell stories that happen in the country – like gender-based violence, awareness movies, etc., which is good, actually. However, we just decided to go the other route and create our own Hollywood action films,” he explained.

Staying true to his work ethic, actor/musician Mabuzza, real name Fillemon Hafeni Stephanus, said it is humbling and simultaneously inspiring, especially being directed by a young man, Nino, who has a vision. “Yes, he never had a script because he has a sharp mind. The reason why we pull it off is because we are humble, friendly and have a great team behind us. We always try to fix the mistakes from the previous work we have done.’’

Mabuzza wishes the series could be picked up by Netflix – just like Baxu and the giants. Their work ethic will continue, as interest has picked up on their viewership. ‘’Let’s not forget, this is not a funded series, so forget everybody’s negativity. Keep on the positive YEWE; we will keep up the great work. Let’s continue making Namibia proud,’’ he ended.

Throughout the first season, Nino Pequeno has more than showcased his ability and tenacity in being a savvy storyteller and continues to show what is possible for local content.

He promised the viewers more action and entertaining scenes in the second episode.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-09-11 14:13:25 | 16 hours ago