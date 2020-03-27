Omuthiya bans informal trading Obrien Simasiku Business Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – The Omuthiya Town Council has banned street vendors and informal traders at open markets in anticipation of the lockdown instituted by President Hage Geingob with effect on Friday.

According to the town’s acting CEO, Simon Nghuulondo, all informal trading will be suspended until the lockdown lapses. He said council has resolved to this to minimise the likelihood of the spread of the virus.

Omuthiya open market is a busy one-stop for travellers from and to the northern parts of Namibia; it is also congested that some traders operate next to the main road.

“In addition to that, we will conduct door-door sensitisation, especially in our informal areas, to educate the residents on how they should conduct themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tsumeb Mayor Mathew Hangula said they will still look into whether to impose restrictions on traders and street vendors, saying they will be guided by resolutions to be taken at a meeting scheduled with the directorate of health officials.

Hangula, however, indicated that as a punitive measure, all traders at the open market will be informed to only trade until 18h00. “We also have vendors at services stations; we will engage them as of today to inform they about the hours of trading, as these people are known to sell even during the night. Therefore, once a time restriction is communicated, those found trading beyond will be banned forever from trading,” warned Hangula.

