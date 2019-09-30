Omuthiya finalises township structure plan

OMUTHIYA – The much-admired Omuthiya Town Council’s 12-year township structural plan which is thought to will transform the face of the valley town has now been finalised.

This was revealed last week by Stubenrauch Planning Consultants during a presentation to the public.

The plan makes provision for highland structures that include mixed-use buildings to be complemented by well-designed road infrastructure.

There is also a bypass but this is a long-term option likely on be effected in 30 years to come. The consultant however warned that the high cost of living in Omuthiya is making it impossible for the town to grow rapidly. The company also noted the lack of housing, industrials as well as higher institutions of learning as another challenge limiting growth as many people do not bring along their families due to limited services. The document states in order for Omuthiya to be sustainable, urban sprawl on the town’s periphery should be stopped, of which the only solution is to provide plots and other land. It therefore suggested that about four extensions should be created by 2030 to provide about 1 200 plots, considering the 1.4 percent growth point.

Another challenge cited was the high unemployment rate in the town, which is said to be at 55 percent.

People are unable to start a small business as they do not have market opportunity. Therefore the community is encouraged to think deeper and start something small that’s sustainable instead of relying on industrialisation or employment in shops or any formal sector, stated the consultant.

Omuthiya was described as a young town with an ailing economy the majority of whose residents depend on subsistence farming.

