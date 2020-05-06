Omuthiya open market not yet ready Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - Omuthiya informal traders will have to wait for few more days until the town’s open market is revamped to a better standard. The open market was found to be in a dilapidated state, while council had to ensure that food hygiene and sanitation is strengthened in line with a directive from the urban and rural development ministry. “During the course of this week, vendors will be able to start operating as we were still busy with revamping the market and fixing where it was damaged. We realised that the structure was in a bad state, therefore we could not risk allowing people to sell as it might collapse,” stressed acting Omuthiya Town Council CEO Simon Nghuulondo. “All requirements set out by the ministry should be met before allowing traders to operate. At the moment, the cleaning is done and we are in a process of forwarding data to the line ministry for approval of the people to operate,” he added.

-osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-05-06 09:23:26 | 1 days ago