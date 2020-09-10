Omuthiya opens number plate shop Obrien Simasiku WOEMA Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - An vehicle accessory shop opened its doors in Omuthiya last week bringing some relief to motorists who have been travelling long distances to either to Ondangwa or Tsumeb, to put number plates on their vehicles. The new business is regarded as a good venture as it compliments services to be offered by the Namibia Traffic Informatioin System (Natis) that is son due to start operating in Omuthiya.

“I realised how people have been suffering as they travel long distances to obtain a number plate, which was also costly and time consuming. Omuthiya is a catchment area serving many communities with vehicles but we were left with no choice but to seek such services from other towns,” said politician turned businessman, Erwin Nashikaku.

“The idea was to bring essential services to the community, something different from entertainment and hospitality industry where many established sheebens and eatery places. There is a need to explore other business segments,” he added.

The shop will offer basic vehicle equipment and appliances, in addition to car wash services.

“This is a one-stop-shop where motorists can get any vehicle related service which saves them valuable time. While they wait as their vehicle is being attended too, we do offer refreshments and free car wash to regular customers each month. In the same vein customers stand a chance to win a goat every month,” said Nashikaku, a former special advisor to regional governors. The shop operates under the auspices of the Automobile Association.

