Omuthiya sets aside a million for netball courts

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Already boasting a state-of-the-art football field constructed at a tune of close to 10 million through Fifa assistance, the town of Omuthiya will soon embark on the construction of netball courts and other additional facilities.



Mayor of Omuthiya Katrina Uusiku recently announced that the town council have made a budgetary provision of N$1 million that will be used for the construction of upper-standard netball courts at the town, saying the development will go a long way in addressing the lack of sport facilities in regions.



Uusiku added that plans are also in place to construct facilities for other sport codes such as volleyball and basketball, but said that will only be done in phases in coming financial years.



“For the 2019/20 financial year, council has prioritised the construction of state-of-the-art netball courts in an effort to level the playing ground between male and female. As you may know, Omuthiya already has a football field which was built with the assistance of Fifa and that means male athletes are catered for, so our plan is now to take care of the female athletes through the construction of netball courts. It will help uplift the talents of our women and girls,” said Uusiku.



The mayor added that council has reserved N$150 000 for retention to be used for fencing, with a view that money to be generated thereafter can be used to maintain and put up additional facilities.

2019-05-15 12:26:12 1 days ago