Omuthiya sets aside N$2 million for sport facilities

OMUTHIYA – Already boasting a state-of-the-art Fifa-sponsored football field, the Omuthiya Town Council has again reaffirmed its commitment towards sports development after it allocated a budget of N$2 million for the construction of a modern netball and volleyball courts.

Currently, netball and volleyball tournaments are played on makeshift sandy courts, which often makes it difficult for local organisers to attract huge events. The town council has thus taken it upon themselves to construct netball and volleyball courts as an addition to the already-completed soccer field.

The football field was sponsored by world football governing body Fifa to the tune of about N$8 million and the construction of the other additional facilities such as the netball and volleyball courts as left in the hands of the town council.

The town council is building the facilities in phases and the ultimate aim is to see the Omuthiya sports complex boasting a 40 000-seater stadium with fully-fledged locker rooms, VIP sections, lounge, media facilities and a cafeteria, among others. Once completed, it will be among the biggest stadiums in the country.

Making the announcement, Omuthiya mayor Katrina Uusiku said bidders should be on the lookout, as the tender will soon be advertised and construction will commence without delay.

“This facility should have all sports codes; thus, it will be done in phases until we complete the whole project,” she alluded.

However, the town council has failed to install floodlights at the football field as promised last year as a result of budget constraints. But it has been indicated that the installation of the floodlights remains one of the priority undertakings for the town.

2020-06-17