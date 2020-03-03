Omuthiya shelves plan to repossess undeveloped plots Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – The Omuthiya Town Council has made a U-turn on its decision to start repossessing hundreds of undeveloped townland plots that have been lying idle for years.

Council last year made two newspaper announcements to residents about an extension to develop their plots by the end of the year or risk their plots being repossessed.

However, the town council recently informed a public gathering upon inquiry that the move was to hasten and encourage those with undeveloped plots to start building houses.

Further, it stated it is still consulting and seeking advice from the line ministry and the Attorney General’s Office on the way forward and how to deal with those who failed to heed to its call.

“For now, we seek guidance on how to resolve this issue, so we can also avoid lawsuits. Those with paid-up plots are safe, but I am afraid for the other, as it will not be negotiable because it is already indicated in the allocation letter that failure to settle the amount in full within a given time frame will result in a plot being repossessed,” stressed the town planner, Ruusa Matheus.

“It is bad to repossess; therefore, we encourage all residents to build timely to avoid disappointment,” she added.

Currently, there are about 330 serviced Erven waiting to be allocated to residents, as well as an additional 200 that are partially complete.

Matheus said the allocation is delayed as council still needed to set up rates per square metres as a guide for selling. Another reason is that they are still devising better methods to avoid the current state where given plots lay undeveloped for years.

“The allocation committee set and agreed on methods of sale to be used, which will eliminate the possibility of people owning plots without constructing, while rates were approved last month. People on the waiting list will be considered first,” said the town planner.

