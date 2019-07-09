Omuthiya to repossess undeveloped plots

OMUTHIYA – The Omuthiya Town Council has granted residents three months to start developing plots allocated to them, or the council would take the land back.

Failure to meet the deadline will prompt the council to re-allocate the land to other prospective clients who are on the waiting list. This message is contained in a notice issued last week, wherein it stated that people were not forthcoming in developing plots despite being served with reminder letters.

The notice said that the council has noted with concern that a number of plots are standing idle in town, at the expense of many residents who are looking for plots to build houses on.

In an interview earlier this year, the CEO Samuel Mbango had informed this publication that those whose plots are to be repossessed would be barred from acquiring plots for a certain number of years, and council would charge a 10 percent fee.

Mbango said close to 100 plots have been allocated and remain undeveloped, but which have now been targeted to be reclaimed.

“We have been making follow-ups and people have given various reasons such as failure to secure a loan, while some request an extension to give them time to source funds,” said Mbango.

