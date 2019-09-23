One Africa TV ventures into live streaming platform

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – One Africa TV (OATV) has signed a live streaming and video-on-demand agreement with TV2Africa.com to take its vibrant and diverse content further beyond the boundaries of traditional media.

CEO of OATV Stefan Hugo says viewers can now also enjoy OATV content on TV2Africa. “This is an OTT (an opportunity to stream over the internet in higher quality) platform which is built for content providers, broadcasters and communities who want to broadcast content on an internet platform,” he said.

OATV uninterruptedly strives to make the stories they convey more accessible to audiences and, at the same time, increase multi-platform audience reach for clients and other stakeholders, says the company. “The partnership means that viewers have even more platform options to watch their favourite OATV shows,” said Taleni Shimhopileni, OATV’s station content manager.

She said it a great opportunity to make available their locally relevant and entertaining content to the many Namibians who love OATV. “The TV2Africa linear live stream and video-on-demand access (for selected OATV local shows) complement the success our digital content had on our social media platforms over the last two years,” mentioned Shimhopileni.

“Viewers can live stream to enjoy our popular shows including locally produced favourites like ‘Today on One’, daily 19h00 news bulletin, local music show ‘The Tribe’, satirical current affairs programme ‘It’s a Wrap’ or popular magazine show ‘Master Your Destiny Africa’, ” said Shimhopileni.

Namibia’s first commercial free-to-air television station, OATV was founded in 2003 with coverage limited to Windhoek and Rehoboth. OATV is committed to making life a little better for every Namibian across all spheres of life.

“Embracing the new paradigm that is media, OATV curates and produces content that can live beyond the boundaries of traditional media, to merge digital and traditional television broadcasting, ” said Shimhopileni.



