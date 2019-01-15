Onesi gets three new schools in 2018

Paulus Shiku

EUNDA – Three new primary schools were constructed and completed in Onesi Constituency by the Directorate of Education in Omusati Region.

Construction started early 2017 to mid last year when the schools were completed.

This information was received from constituency councillor Titus Kanyele in an interview with New Era at Eunda village last week.

The councillor was requested to highlight successful projects in his constituency for the past year.

Kanyele said the schools are Onandjandja Primary, Oshitha-shembungu Primary and Omakuwa Primary, which is located on the Namibia-Angola border.

All schools offer grades 1- 4 and were constructed from scratch.

“Our children suffered – at the time there were not enough schools in the constituency, so they used to travel more than 10 kilometres to and back from school.”

Kanyele noted that some parents used to take children to relatives and friends closer to schools so that they attend classes for a week before returning home for weekends.

“Now we are happy, children can access education in a reasonable if not short distance,” he said excitedly.

He could however not provide the budget for constructing the schools.

Kanyele, who is also a member of parliament, stated that a five-kilometre gravel road, connecting Eunda clinic and Mupolo Primary School to the gravel leading to Onesi and Epalela, is under construction. The project funded by the GIZ, a German development agency, was started early last year and is expected to be completed mid this year or earlier, he said.

“This gravel road provides easy access especially for ambulances to the clinic and school – it will also allow residents of several villages to get to the main gravel road which connects to Outapi and Tsandi,” explained the MP.

Kanyele said that during the rainy season, residents and travellers suffer as they have to drive or walk in deep water to access a clinic or school.

He explained that vehicles get stuck in the mud, forcing people to abandon the shortcut path and wait for water to subside.

“Other good news in the pipeline is the upgrading to bitumen of the 10- kilometre gravel road between Tsandi and Epalela.”

He noted that he was reliably informed by the Roads Authority that the gravel road will be tarred as soon as the funds are available this or next year.



