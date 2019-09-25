Opinion: The Year of No – PART 2

What if I told you everything you are today is as a result of the decisions you made every single day prior to this moment right now? What if I told you that everything happens for a reason? What if I told you that everything that has ever happened to you has a lesson to bear? What if I told you that some things happen to you to mould and shape you into the person you are intended to be?

You don’t believe in fate? You don’t believe in predestined lifespans? That is okay. You do not have to believe in the same ideologies as me, you just have to believe you exist for a purpose and that purpose shapes and aligns your destiny day to day. Yet, whenever a rejection letter is in your mailbox on Monday morning, it never feels like realignment, it feels like rejection. Rightfully so, because in my year of NO I could never reconcile the fact that the rejection letters simply would pile up day after day, month after month and it propelled me to want to quit. The truth is, I did quit, a few times. I gave up on myself and my dreams for an entire year. I became afraid of hearing the words – we regret to inform you. I became afraid of hearing the words – we, unfortunately, are unable to accommodate you this year. I became afraid of rejection because I had received so much of it, I simply could not fathom trying again.

She who does not try will never know what lies on the other side of fear.

For every day that passed with me engulfed in fear, my dreams lay stagnant waiting for me. For every day that passed with me giving fear power over who I would be, I proved fear right that I indeed was not worthy of better opportunity. In those moments of being so afraid, I let fear rule my life. How many of us constantly allow the fear of the unknown dictates our lives? Telling us we are unable and this is our reality? How many times have you stopped yourself from claiming for better and doing better in the name of fear?

The truth is, fear will come, however, fear should act as the reassurance you need to know you want this, not as the crippler. Allow yourself to step into who you are, who you are meant to be and quit allowing yourself to cower back. You are not a quitter, and you sure are not going to stop here. May this act as the reassurance you may need to get up and try again. May you rise and walk. May you rise, walk and dare FLY.

Come back next week as we uncover – the year of NO.

2019-09-25 07:31:44 23 hours ago