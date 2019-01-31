Optimal budget utilisation enhances service - Kandjoze

Malakia Nashongo

OPUWO - The Minister of the National Planning Commission (NPC), Obeth Kandjoze has made an impassioned appeal to government officials to optimally utilise the developmental budgets allocated to their ministries as this will enhance service delivery to the inhabitants of the regions.

He made this remark while visiting Kunene Region to familiarise himself with the state of the developmental projects initiated by government that have been completed.

Kunene is known to be among the regions that do not execute the allocated developmental budget thus the moneys ends up being sent back to treasury leaving people without the requisite services.

The aim of the visit is to see what is happening on the ground and hear from the people what challenges they face in terms of capitalising on capital projects to enable them to plan well and ensure the developmental budget is executed in order to accelerate service delivery to the people.

Kandjoze visited a number of projects in six constituencies and also inspected the bucket system which is still being used in Fransfontein in Khorixas Constituency, which he called inhuman. He urged the responsible parties to ensure the bucket system is phased out as it poses a health hazard to the community.

He also visited the Khorixas vocational site, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration regional office in Opuwo, a carpentry project that repairs school tables, chairs and beds in Kamanjab, a water project in Okanguati and the clinic in Epupa.

Kunene is the fourth region that he is visiting and he is also expected to visit all the other remaining eight regions before the end of this financial year.

*Malakia Nashongo is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo, Kunene Region.

