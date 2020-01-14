Orano restructures management team … Mbako appointed executive chairperson Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK – The Orano Mining Namibia yesterday announced its internal restructuring process, culminating in the appointment of Tommie Gouws as managing director in the place of Hilifa Mbako, who will now become the executive chairperson.

The top-level restructuring is part of the ongoing Orano global group responsiveness to internal and external business dynamics.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment.

Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16 000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad. “Mbako has been with the company for 10 years. This strategic move will enable him to focus on more visionary and external aspects of the business, positioning the company as a leader within the industry. He continues to serve the Chamber of Mines as first vice-president and the Namibia Uranium Association as a trustee and past president,” the company said in a statement.

Gouws, who is a former finance chief, has been with the company for the past 13 years. As part of his new role, he will still oversee and be responsible for the financial department. He is an accredited Charted Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA) and currently pursues a development programme with the University of London.

Orano thanks Mbako for the years of dedication and commitment as MD, and we wish Gouws all the best in his new role. We look forward to continued growth as a team and a family, and we commit to support both Mbako and Gouws in the challenges of their new roles, reads the statement.

“All uranium market players have to prepare for the future and be ready when reactors’ demand will significantly increase by the beginning of the 2020’s. However, Orano’s involvement in Namibia continues beyond our sustained commitment to the Trekkopje project. The Erongo Desalination Plant is an important facility in meeting the region’s water needs. We continue to collaborate with NamWater on water supply to the Erongo region and are currently discussing a long-term supply agreement,” said Mbako.

“As part of our local integration policy, we maintain our financial support of millions to local populations in the Erongo region, particularly Spitzkoppe, Arandis, Swakopmund and Usakos through social and solidarity actions in the fields of education, health, sports and local economic development. Despite a currently unfavourable uranium market context, Orano is indeed committed to pursuing its long-term partnership with Namibia.”

