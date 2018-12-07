Oshakati gets medical equipment from MTC

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK - The Oshakati Intermediate State Hospital became the latest beneficiary of resuscitation equipment from the MTC Care initiative.

The donation recently handed over to the hospital will be used to train and educate medical personnel to enable them to efficiently and effectively cater for different patient care areas of the hospital.

At the handover, the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Korbinian Amutenya, said the level of resuscitation that is being conducted at the hospital has been below standard and that there were a lot of noteworthy deficiencies–not only in terms of access to drugs and equipment, but the quality of resuscitation offered by different staff members is an indication that there is room for improvement.

Chairman of MTC Care, Joseph Mundjindi, noted that the act of sharing is the core of MTC Care’s existence.

“Sharing and caring syncs and resonates quite well with what [the] MTC Care initiative represents, and we are excited to have donated the equipment to meet the government halfway with little that we can,” said Mundjindi.

He adds that healthcare should not be left up to government alone.

“This initiative is solely driven and financed by the MTC staff, and we will invariably uphold our value to extend a helping hand to the next person, and give an iota of hope–thus, giving possible assistance to people whenever necessary,” stated Mundjindi.

More so, he made the assurance that despite a narrow stream of funds at their disposal, the initiative scans and selects causes to streamline its support, citing it has managed to assist several beneficiaries.

“In July this year, two old age homes, namely: The Immanuel Ouetehuis in Okahandja, and Annalie Olivier in Rehoboth topped out to be beneficiaries, where items such as blankets, clothing, and washing machines were donated,” noted Mundjindi.

2018-12-07 10:12:10 26 days ago