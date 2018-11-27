Oshana youth want youthful replacement for Kashuupulwa

ONGWEDIVA – Young people in Oshana Region said they want a young person to be appointed as governor to replace incumbent Clemens Kashuupulwa who was commissioned yesterday as Namibia’s new ambassador to Russia.

Kashuupulwa, 70, has been governor of Oshana for 20 years, since 1998.

According to the youth, the region is in need of a governor who understands the needs of the youth which will assist government in addressing their plight.

“We want a governor who understands the economic situation of this country, a governor who sees the current youth in Namibia’s future because we are the future leaders,” said Agatus Antanga, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary for Orgnisation and Mobilisation in Oshana. Antanga said he expects a governor that is ready to lead without fear or favouritism.

“I want a governor that will take all the Oshana residents under one umbrella and would not discriminate against age group or political affiliation. But most importantly one that can ensure equal and fair development across the region,” said Antanga.

AR Activist in Oshana Region Pau Pau said he expect a governor that is ready to serve the masses. “I want to see an educated, young, promising, corrupt free, fearless governor. One that is pro-people and not belly political appointees,” said Pau Pau. Special Advisor to Kashuupulwa, Michael Mwinga, who has served the outgoing governor for seven years. said Kashuupulwa’s shoes were too big to fill. “That is the responsibility of the Head of State, but a person of quality leadership like that of my governor would be good for the region. He was indeed an outstanding man,” said Mwinga. The Chief Regional Officer at Oshana, Martin Elago shared Mwinga’s sentiments, describing the outgoing regional head as a hardworking man.

“He is very hardworking and is always available for any task at hand, I only wish we get someone of that same calibre,” Elago said.

