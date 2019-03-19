Oshigambo bemoans dilapidated infrastructure

Obrein Simasiku

OSHIGAMBO - Oshigambo High School principal Pinehas Ekongo has expressed concern over the school’s dilapidated infrastructure.



He said the state of infrastructure poses a dangerous risk to the school community.

“The hostels for both boys and girls are old and are in a dilapidated state. There is a great potential that the structure can collapse anytime. It’s not safe at all,” briefly stated Ekongo as he highlighted some of the school challenges during a donation handover at the school last week Thursday.



Established by missionaries over five decades ago, Oshigambo is one of the oldest schools in the country. It is known for producing excellent results and has produced many notable leaders, including Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba. Mbumba donated N$20 000 towards the school upliftment.



A further N$20 000 was given to the school by businesswoman Vicky Yang through her company Classic Star Investment. Former learners of Oshigambo – the classes of 2001 and 2008 – also organised themselves to solicit funds for the school. Cillie Kapolo, of the 2001 class, presented a cheque of N$40 000, meant to purchase ICT equipment, while the class of 2008 handed over certificates and N$500 to each of the school’s seven top performing learners.



The vice-president of the learner’s representative council, Selma Shaanika, expressed appreciation on behalf of the pupils, saying such a gesture will enable them to reach their goals of excelling.



“The school is falling apart but the management is trying their best to upkeep and fix where they can,” she added.

“As your leader, I urge you today to start bettering yourself to progress in life. These people who came here, came as successful individuals, they are products of this school, thus it’s now upon yourself to work hard and be someone of substance in life,” said Shaanika.



Similarly, Mbumba said education should make someone become anything that society requires of them, and not be focused on one trade rather be diverse. Mbumba said this with reference to his journey that has seen him sail through to becoming a vice-president after having served in various portfolios.



“You are responsible for your destiny, therefore study as much and further as you can. Do not worriy yourself with little things. Little things of who occupies what position now, just study, your time will come,” advised Mbumba.

