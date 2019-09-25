Oshikoto control admin under probe over death threats

OMUTHIYA - The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has launched an investigation into Oshikoto governor’s control administrator Martin Ndengu over death threats he allegedly made to colleagues, amongst other allegations.

Ndengu has apparently been regularly exhibiting violent behaviour towards colleagues, including an incident in June at Onayena settlement office where he allegedly threatened to kill someone.

A letter seen by New Era from executive director in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development Nghidinua Daniel to Oshikoto chief regional officer Frans Enkali cites the Onayena incident as well as ill acts conducted at the head office in Omuthiya as basis for the investigation.

This was prompted by Ndengu’s actions earlier in June when he allegedly caused chaos and threatened colleagues at the settlement, after his water was cut off due to a debt of N$6 974.90.

According to the letter written by control administrator Sebastian Uahengo to Enkali on June 10, Ndengu came to the office during lunch hour and ambushed an accountant who was in the toilet.

When the accountant came out, Ndengu allegedly said to her: ‘I thought it was a man, I could have beaten him up,’ states the letter.

It further alleged that Ndengu returned after office hours and found senior and administration officers whom he allegedly told: ‘You people cut my water, where is Uahengo? If he was here I could have beaten him up. You people working here are not Ndongas, you should go back to your homes where you came from. I will destroy this office in one day, and one person will be at the mortuary and I will be in jail.’

For his water to be reconnected he was required to pay N$3 488 and provide a letter detailing how he intended to settle the arrears.

Ndengu was earlier in March this year arrested at the Oshikoto Regional Council offices on charges of assault and assault through threatening. On March 4, he had allegedly pointed a firearm at a bar patron at Cunene where they both were drinking. He later on went to terrorise and threaten to shoot children at his homestead in Onayena.

The police confiscated his licensed shotgun, which was found in the government vehicle he usually drives.

