Oteya, Mushe recognised while wTswazis fall short

The Namibian Annual Music Awards Vetting Committee has added two more nominees to the Artist of the Decade category. The two nominees are Oteya and Mushe, bringing the total and final nominees in that category to seven.

NAMA executive chairperson Tim Ekandjo explained that the decision was made after theΩ vetting committee realised that a solo artist who was previously part of a group and won awards as part of the group deserves credit for such awards even when they are now a solo artist.

Another change which was made is with the nominees in the Song of the Year category. “We also picked up that Tswazis song of the year nomination does not qualify because of the release date of the song and we would like to applaud Tswazis and their management for helping us pick that up. This is by no means the fault of the vetting committee because the Song of the Year nominations are received directly from the radio stations. Tswazis nomination has therefore been replaced by the next qualifying song in line which is the song ‘Namibian Queen’ by Y Cliff,’’ Ekandjo explained.

The Namibian Annual Music Awards which was scheduled to take place on the 2 May has now indefinitely been postponed due to the extension of the lockdown. A new date will be announced in due course.

