Otjinene Expo organisers aim to create investment hub Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Maihapa Ndjavera

The Otjinene Expo aims to put the town of Otjinene on the map by attracting more investors and to showcase the Omaheke region’s aptitude for rearing cattle. This is according to the chairperson of the Otjinene Expo, Nathanael Karuaihe, who further indicated that this year the expo celebrates its 5th anniversary. Otjinene is a village located in the Omaheke region, which is also known as Namibia’s cattle country.

The expo has now become an annual event and usually takes place at the end of April and the beginning of May. This year, the event, which is set to kick off on 28 April and will conclude on 4 May, is considered bigger and better and is expected to provide a slightly different flavour compared to previous years as it marks its 5th anniversary since its commencement in 2016.

Speaking to New Era’s Inside Business, Karuaihe said the organisers aim to educate the public, share innovation, promote progress and foster cooperation at the event.

“We as the hosts invite companies, international exhibitors such as people from Tanzania, the private sector, civil society, and the general public to participate,” he said.

Due to the diversity of the event, from top decision makers to children, the expo offers a multifaceted event where extraordinary exhibitions, diplomatic encounters, business meetings, and live shows are to take place simultaneously.

“It was not an easy start, but we managed to put heads together and decided to start our expo. And it exceeded our expectations as the community was really in await of such an event in the area.”

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs from the community applauded the expo’s organising committee citing the annual event as one of the biggest and best activities that councillors have brought to the area. Moreover, local businesspeople said they generate enough profit through the expo to take care of their families at large.

“I have a lot of applications in my office and have had some groundbreaking events of different things such as OVTC, service stations, and malls in Otjinene. All these were brought through the marketing of the expo to Namibians at large,” Karuaihe explained.

Mbamunondjamo Kaahangoro, the expo’s director of logistics and administration, said he is concerned that government ministries are reluctant to participate. He added that the expo lacks proper infrastructure and currently mostly operates in tents. In this vein, he requested individuals or businesses to invest in infrastructure for the expo to have a permanent venue.

“I challenge individuals and companies that want to invest in our infrastructure to please come forward. This may be a nice tool to attract more companies that have been refusing to go to the site because they maybe undermine the infrastructure we have at the moment,” pleaded Kaahangoro. -mndjavera@nepc.com.na



2020-02-19 07:55:13 | 1 days ago