Outapi tomato processing plant complete at last

ONGWEDIVA - The construction of a tomato processing plant in Outapi is finally complete, with only a few touch-ups pending.

This is according to Omusati Regional Governor Erginus Endjala.

Over the past two years, Omusati Regional Council has been engaged in various projects of which the horticulture project, aimed at erecting a tomato processing plant, was one such project.

Endjala said this project is in line with the regional council’s efforts to add value to locally produced products.

The building is now complete and equipped with semi-automatic processing machinery. “There were a few hiccups caused by specifications of machinery that suit our plant. We wanted semi-automatic machinery to allow part of processing to be carried out by people because we also want to create employment. At the same time we needed machines with the capacity that match the quantity of tomatoes that we can produce,” said Endjala.

Such hiccups were addressed. Endjala said they as a regional council are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Endjala maintained that the project will create direct employment for 30 to 40 people, but indirectly, there will be further jobs for other people across the region. This initiative will enable local gardeners to become huge suppliers of produce to an impending tomato processing plant.

An area specially constructed for street vendors is also close to complete. Endjala said this is to be specially constructed in order to ensure that street vendors are given a legal area to trade to the factory employees during lunch hours.

The tomato processing plant is situated in Epalela area of Onesi Constituency.

