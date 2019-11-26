Over 100 jobs created through Sanlam Innovation Works project Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK – Sanlam, together with their project partner Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII), confirmed the winner of the 2019 Sanlam Innovation Works project. Linda P Ndakolo of Linda P Creations emerged as the overall winner of the 2019 competition and walked away with a cash prize of N$25 000 to further invest in her business. Currently in its fifth year running, the Sanlam Innovation Works is part of the Sanlam Corporate social responsibility initiative, administered by NBII.

The programme aims to foster entrepreneurial development in Namibia, with a special focus on the start-up entrepreneurs. During the year, the top-five businesses who participated in the programme each received a cash prize of N$50 000 to invest in their business, coupled with mentorship, coaching and skills training provided by the NBII.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Sanlam Group CEO Tertius Stears said Sanlam was aware that money alone cannot really address the problem faced by start-ups, which is why the Sanlam Innovation Works programme is coupled with the much-needed training, coaching and mentorship provided by NBII. Stears congratulated the 2019 winner and urged the businesses who took part in their programme to continue investing in the businesses and seize the opportunities that lay before them.

In a statement read on his behalf, Minister of Industrialisation, Trade & SME Development Honourable Tjekero Tweya said: “The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development has always driven and encouraged initiatives and programmes of capacity building and business development.” Tweya thanked Sanlam and the NBII for this project, which ploughs back into communities and allows everyday Namibians to create employment for themselves and others. He also called on other stakeholders to follow the example of Sanlam and join hands with government in similar projects to address the needs of the people.

To date, 26 upcoming entrepreneurs have been supported, with over 100 jobs having been created as a direct result of this programme. Linda P Creations produces dishwashing liquid and other various cleaning products.

Her Kitchen Captain dish-washing liquid can be found in shops such as Shoprite and Maerua Spar.

Photo: Contributed

